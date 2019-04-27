Up way before the crack of dawn - writing. I love this time of day, don't you? It's quiet. My windows are open so I can listen to the birds sing and chirp...the sound of silence - "hello darkness, my old friend, I've come to talk with you again.” Perfect time for writing and sitting with gratitude for all of God's blessings.

NOTE: A condensed version of this column was published in the June 2018 edition of Allegany Magazine. Printed with permission.



By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

Up way before the crack of dawn - writing. I love this time of day, don't you? It's quiet. My windows are open so I can listen to the birds sing and chirp...the sound of silence - "hello darkness, my old friend, I've come to talk with you again.” Perfect time for writing and sitting with gratitude for all of God's blessings.

And, I think of summer. Just the sound of that word brings many things to our minds and in our memories. Swimming, picnics, fireworks, family vacations, camping, family volleyball games in the backyard, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boating, fishing, cooking on the grill, sitting out on the porch...so many things.

Today, though, I look back to a time when summer meant playgrounds.

As a little girl when I lived in Keyser, I can remember a special little neighborhood playground. I was 5 years old, and I had never seen such a wonderful place to play! Of course, like a lot of playgrounds, there were swings, a stainless steel sliding board, monkey bars, and a jungle gym made of steel bars you could climb up and over, or flip over once you got a little braver.

But at THIS playground, there were special evening events. All of us kids in the neighborhood would venture to the playground for the concession stand and movies. Yes...movies! What fun that was for a 5-year- old little girl! My friends and I would skip to the playground - all excited to have some popcorn and sit on the benches or on the grass to watch the movie. It may be hard to believe, but the playground was just filled with children - no adults. Moms and dads were home, catching up on household chores, or just relaxing for a couple of hours while their kids were at the playground. Those were great times during the summer!

There was another playground on the west end of Keyser, too. I didn't spend quite as much time at this playground, but it was special, too. There was a concession stand that sold some really good penny candy, and they showed movies on occasion at night time, too. There was a large pavilion at this playground, and my friend Becky Wilson and I would go on a Bible School picnic here once every summer. At that picnic, it was packed full of people from Bible School - adults and many, many children. I loved that Bible School - and the picnic at the West End playground was the perfect ending to the week at church.

My family moved to Westernport, and I started the second grade at a new school. The first thing I looked for was the playground. Back then, Westernport Elementary School had the usual playground equipment, but, there was something I had never seen before!

I quickly found out that it was called a Blister Machine. It was a piece of equipment built in a circle, and children grabbed onto the metal bars. When it was time to start, everyone held on and ran! The machine would go round and round as fast as lightning, and with the various weights of the children who were holding on, the machine would go up in the air. You had to hold on for dear life until we were able to come down to the ground and slow down the machine.

You can imagine why it was called the Blister Machine. I suffered through those blisters many, many times! Was it worth it?? Definitely YES!!

There was nothing like recess at the playground! There was so much to do!! We could jump rope, and oh, how I loved that. Jumping and counting and turning...going in and going out...such fun.

It was at recess that I found out how much I loved the game of kickball. Getting yourself onto one of the two teams - one team taking the field and one team being at bat. I had never seen this game before. Having someone roll a ball to you, kick it and run the bases - trying to score so your team could win. Wow, I LOVED that game. And, as it would turn out, when my family built our new home in Westernport, we had kickball games in the street for years - with my dad Mr. Cavin - the pitcher for both teams!

At recess, there was four-square, hide and seek, "You're It,” sitting in a circle and playing "gossip,” and oh yes - DODGEBALL. I thought I was quite the wiz at dodgeball, but when too many boys got involved, we girls would quit and go play something else. Those darn boys threw the ball too, too hard!!

I enjoyed all of my years of playgrounds, and then when I was 14 years old, my father decided to request the caretaking and the rebuilding of an old, overgrown playground on Green Street in Westernport. We just lived right down the street from the playground, so when it was all restored, we could just walk to get there.

Dad had some big plans. But, there was no way he was going to be able to do it by himself. When I say "playground" - I use the term loosely. When Dad took my brother, sisters and me to see this "playground" he wanted to fix up, I looked at him like he was crazy.

THIS was NO playground. Weeds everywhere. Dilapidated, rusted, unloved, ancient playground equipment. Weeds, and more weeds. Poison ivy. Brush. More weeds than you could count. Some stinky, concrete square fountain - filled with slimy leaves and rancid water. Rocks everywhere...big rocks with no purpose. Also, there was an old, run-down house next to the playground. We kids were creeped out by that place - it had an outhouse...ewwwwww!! And the two brothers who lived there? We thought they were monsters! How my father could envision a playground was a mystery to me.

All I could see around me was work. Back-breaking work, and dirty hands and feet for days! Sweat and blisters - and for what? To build a playground?? "Sorry, Dad - I just can't see it! And, how can you expect Ricky, Jenny, Debbie and me to clean up all of this?!!!"

But, my dad had plans. Big plans. We were just finding it hard to understand how he was going to make that happen...how WE were going to make it happen.

Yes, there was my love of playgrounds, so at least I could count on that.

"Okay, Dad, tell us your plans. Tell us how we're going to turn this jungle into a playground." Now, here I am at age fourteen, and I didn't know too much about how my dad became in charge of this "playground.” It wasn't until many years later that I discovered that Dad had just volunteered his time and a lot of his own money to clear off and install brand new playground equipment, and restore some of what was there. The committee that had many years prior established a small playground there was now inactive.

Dad's plans included the removal of all of the brush, poison and weeds; cleaning out the concrete fountain to see if it was able to be restored; refurbishing the existing swing set, see-saw and merry-go-round; building and stocking a fully-operational concession stand with two bathrooms; building monkey bars and installing a Blister Machine; building a full-size basketball court with lights; installing new sliding boards; planting grass; clearing out and around the outdoor fireplace that sat by itself at the back end of the playground. It was fun trying to imagine why there was a fireplace there. What was its history? Was it part of an old home at one time?

Still though...as much as I loved his ideas and as much as I believed my dad could do anything...I admit I was somewhat of a doubter - at first.

So, now that the list of his ideas were put down on to paper, the action plan had to be set, as well. I remember the entire family sitting down together - coming up with ideas on how we could make his vision a reality. We knew the six of us could not put a dent in the work that needed to be done. It would take a village.

As more and more plans were made, I was getting more and more excited about what we were going to be doing! I was no longer just looking at the amount of work it was going to take. I was looking at how much fun it was going to be rounding up the neighborhood to make this playground happen.

It would take many people. It would take a lot of money. It would take the mobilization of the entire community and the resources that were available to us. We would have to find contractors, plumbers, electricians, playground equipment companies, welders, painters, asphalt companies. We would need shovels, wheelbarrows, hoes, rakes, paint, bathroom and concession stand appliances, grass seed, basketball hoops and balls, new chains and seats for the swings, involvement from Community organizations and a "buy-in" from all of the Central, Green, and Marsh Additions' residents...and we were going to need lots of publicity.

We knew we could count on Bill and Marg Hood of The Piedmont Herald to support our efforts. Those two cared about the Tri-Towns more than just about anyone I knew. Furthermore, there was one thing I knew about my dad - when he set his mind to something, he planned out every detail and then he made things happen. He got things done. He found all of the right people...all of the good people who donated their time, their blood, sweat and tears, AND their money, as well.

My dad told us kids that it was our responsibility to spread the word to all of our friends - all of the friends we had in the neighborhood, and friends we had in school who might like to help get this playground looking spiffy, shiny and new. That was the easy part!

Once the word got out what was going to be happening on Green Street, it seemed like everyone wanted to be part of the excitement. Wow! This playground was going to have a basketball court, with lights, and we could play basketball at night time! This playground was going to have a working concession stand - manned by community volunteers - selling all of our favorite candies, chips and soft drinks! To this day, I can still remember the best sellers - candy lipstick, Wise barbecue chips, candy dots on paper, candy necklaces and Andy Cap fries in the bag! Oh, and I almost forgot - a water fountain too! And, we had separate bathrooms for boys and girls. There was nothing like it for miles and miles around!

And...my dad was in charge of it all. I thought he was something special indeed!

Soon, the work was set to begin. My dad worked all day, weekdays, so the work was done in the evenings after dinner and on Saturdays. There was never a shortage of people to help, even when we had to start with the dirtiest most disgusting jobs. On any given evening or on a Saturday, there would sometimes be 20 and 30 people working at a time - all under my dad's direction and supervision. When we all would get there, Dad would assign tasks to groups of us, and although the work was hard and exhausting, we knew what was going to happen in the end would be worth it.

It didn't take long to see the fruits of our labor. And no time at all, the area was cleared and we could see what was underneath all of the brush. As funding came in, supplies and equipment were ordered. I remember the excitement of when some of the equipment arrived!! Now, the grounds were going to start looking like a playground!!

We would get the word out to all the kids in the neighborhood, and when it came time for the installation of equipment, EVERYONE was there! And when the building of the concession stand began, we all helped do that...every single one of us.

When it came time to do the basketball court, people came from Keyser, Piedmont, Luke, Bloomington, Rawlings and Cumberland. We watched the measuring and grading of the court, and we watched as the asphalt company poured and rolled the court. The poles were installed and the baskets were hung. Then about two weeks later, the court lights were installed. It was quite the thing back in those days!

Now the playground was completed, and it was time to find the volunteers to man the concession stand throughout the season. When we had our grand opening, there were hundreds of people who came. People who bought from our concession stand, people who enjoyed the playground equipment, people who played basketball - both during the day and at night. As it turned out, the Green Street Playground was THE place to go.

Kids of all ages came by themselves. We climbed the monkey bars, we would swing as high as we could, we enjoyed snacks and beverages from the concession stand, and we had basketball tournaments. The playground also has a Muscular Dystrophy Carnival for a couple of summers. And, one of the star attractions - the Blister Machine!!

The MD Carnivals - those again were a huge network of community involvement. We teenagers went door-to-door asking for donations of old glassware for the dime pitch, and collected donations from our neighbors to have about 10 games at the carnival. These days, it is a rarity if children go door-to-door selling their pizzas, cookies or wrapping paper. Today, modern technology takes care of that. But, we loved that one on one touch with neighbors, and almost everyone gave something. On carnival day, there were hundreds of children who would be throwing sopping-wet sponges at people in trash cans, reaching into small swimming pools to pick out the winning ducks, or throwing balls to knock over pins. Prizes, balloons, clowns, foods and drinks, games, basketball...all for a great cause!

The Green Street Playground - it became the go-to place for us teenagers to meet and hang out. The night time was especially fun. We girls could watch the boys play their trash-talking basketball games under the lights, and then after, hang around and talk to the boys. I spent many of my evenings at that playground, and I can still close my eyes and see exactly where each piece of equipment was, and where the concession stand stood.

We had terrific support from the local newspapers, radio and even television. What had been done by our community was marveled by many. I was proud to be a small part of that, and even more proud that my father took his little dream about a small town playground and made it someplace safe for his children, and all of the town's children, to play and have fun.

As I would find out many years later, there was not one person or one business that was paid a cent. Every person and every company that had a hand in building the Green Street Playground in the early 1970s volunteered his or her time and materials. Looking back, it served as a magnificent example of what a community can do with vision and hard work. I have never forgotten this experience. I wish I could say thank you to every single person who made that playground one of the best things in my life, but I have no idea who all of them even were...there were just so many.

My dad...the late Oscar Frederick Cavin Jr...a man who worked hard to provide for his family, yet somehow found the time, energy and resources to build this place. I was as proud of him as I could be. My dad lived until the age of 83, and he passed away in 2013 after a seven-month battle with metastatic lung cancer.

My dad had a rough life as a child, and he enlisted in the Navy as a young teenager so that he could serve his country AND have a roof over his head and food to eat. He turned his life around, and in 1957, he married my mother. They celebrated 56 years of marriage until his passing.

I'd like to think that some of the goodness of my father is inside me. I'd like to think that something I have done or something I may do will be remembered...remembered like the Green Street Playground.

After all of these years, I now once again live in the home that my family built in 1969. The Green Street Playground is still nearby, but like many of us, it is just not like it was. Its grand old days are just memories. There's not much there now - just a small sliding board, a few swings, and the old basketball court. There's still an old street light there at the court, but no one plays there. I just hope that some people remember the majesty of its glory days. And, deep at the back end of the playground, that old stone fireplace still sits alone - waiting.

