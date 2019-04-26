KEYSER - The Save the Keyser Pool Committee will be holding its Duck Race Saturday on New Creek, across from Keyser Middle School.

KEYSER - The Save the Keyser Pool Committee will be holding its Duck Race Saturday on New Creek, across from Keyser Middle School.

The ducks will hit the water at 10 a.m. and the first duck across the finish line will be the winner.

Tickets are $10 from any Pool Committee member and at Keyser Foxes and Keyser Wayne's Meats.

Prizes for first place is a 31 tote with beach towels, sunscreen and two season passes to the Keyser Pool! Second and third prize winners will receive a season pass to the Keyser Pool.



