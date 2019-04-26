KEYSER - A Ridgeley property owner brought a concern to the Mineral County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon meeting dealing with the local fire alarm tower that is located on his property.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - A Ridgeley property owner brought a concern to the Mineral County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon meeting dealing with the local fire alarm tower that is located on his property.

Michael Tuccino told the commissioners that the alarm is “90 feet from my front door.”

He told the commissioners he purchased his present home several years ago, and had checked with the then Ridgeley mayor Lynn Carr, and was told the roadway to the fire alarm was a county road.

“I have tried to contact the fire company,” Tuccino said, and the results were, “I have been blown off.”

Tuccino had contacted the West Virginia Public Service Commission to receive information on the location of the town’s fire alarm, and was told, “The fire whistle is tied into the electrical system for the community.”

He added that Ridgeley is the only fire company in Mineral County with the fire alarm not located on the fire house.

Tuccino has measured the fire alarm sound and reported to the commissioners that the readings were 125 decibels on the outside of his home and 85 decibels on the inside of his home, and he said the sound of the alarm “is a nightmare.”

He said, “The fire alarm is aimed at my front door,” and in addition he added the City of Cumberland “has equipment up there.”

Luke McKenzie, director of the Office of Emergency Management and 911 Center, was present at the commission meeting and he gave information as to why the fire alarm tower is so located as he said the members of the Ridgeley Fire Company that live in Carpendale “can hear the alarm.”

He said that neither he nor the county commissioners have any say on the location of fire alarms.

With a suggestion for Tuccino from McKenzie on what could be the only solution to the situation, he said, “Hire a lawyer and go to magistrate’s court.”

He said that the fire siren “was there when he (Tuccino) bought the house.”

Commissioner Jerry Whisner also said he will contact Chad Lindsey, president of the Mineral County Firefighters Association, to inform him, “If a lawsuit occurs the fire company would have to fight that suit, and that will cost a lot of money.”

Whisner said, “Hopefully we can sit down and talk about this.”