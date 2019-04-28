PIEDMONT - A damaged memorial stone located on the Back Street area of Piedmont, plus unwanted activities at a basketball court in the same part of the community, brought Sue Ellen Clay to the local council meeting on Wednesday evening to speak about the two concerns.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

Clay said that the memorial stone was to honor Charles “Bubba” Hines, who lost his life in an automobile accident in 1982 while he was a senior at Keyser High School.

She said that a delivery truck dropping off supplies at the back entrance of a business “backed over the stone,” and now, “The stone will have to be replaced.”

Clay will soon notify the business to let them know of the damage to the memorial stone caused by the delivery truck.

The other concern by Clay brought to the attention of the city council members dealt with the basketball court, and she wanted to clarify that the court does not belong to the City of Piedmont, but rather to her.

She mentioned that there has been evidence of illegal drug usage in the area of the basketball court.

“I want the adults in town to cooperate with me concerning those doing drugs back there,” Clay said.

Clayton Perry, local police patrolman, said that he on a regular basis “checks the area for used needles.”

Clay said the basketball court is “for every kid in Piedmont,” and she wants to encourage the parents to “go there with their kids.”

The mayor and council members suggested that perhaps a sign could be placed at the basketball court lot, and street commissioner Rick Butler gave the idea of calling the area “Clay Park.”

Clay agreed to the sign suggestion and she wanted to emphasize that “everyone is welcomed” at the park.

In other business for Piedmont, Smith had recently received a bill from CSX Railroad for $56,000 for flagging and maintenance fees in dealing with the recent landslide in the Rat Tail area of the community.

Smith said, “We didn’t cause the slide,” but it was due to excessive water from a natural spring.

He said that he has phoned Jacksonville, Florida, to the head office of the CSX Railroad “about four or five times.

“I am forwarding the letter to the governor’s office and also to Sen. Randy Smith and Del. Gary Howell,” Smith said.