COLONIAL HEIGHTS — On Saturday, April 27, from 7:30 a.m. to noon, the Fast and Furry 5K Run will take place at White Bank Park, located at 400 White Bank Road, Pavilion 2, in Colonial Heights. The race is aimed at raising awareness for the new Guiding Eyes for the Blind Running Guides program.

The Guiding Eyes for the Blind Running Guides program is the only program of its kind in the world, according to their site at www.guidingeyes.org. The program extensively tests and trains dogs to enable people who are blind and visually impaired to run with only their guide’s support. At the race there will be a raffle, games for kids and a doggie kissing booth featuring pups on program from the Guiding Eyes Richmond Puppy Raising Region.

Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. Please note that working guide and service dogs will be present, and can be identified by harnesses and/or vests. Respect their job of keeping their partner safe and understand that distracting or greeting them without permission places both them and their handler at risk. Maintain distance between a pet dog and a working dog at all times.

This race is part of a Girl Scout Gold Award project to raise awareness for the Running Guides program. Donations to defray the cost of the project on the day of the race are welcome.

To register for the race or learn more, visit www.runsignup.com and search for "Fast and Furry." There is no fee to participate.