SHORT GAP - Drilling is underway at Frankfort High School for a new geothermal heating and cooling system expected to be in operation by mid-summer.

Crews from Negley’s of Smithsburg have been drilling the 100+ wells made possible by a $5.95 million lease-purchase agreement between the Mineral County Board of Education and CMTA Energy Solutions, which has been studying how the county can cut heating and cooling costs at all its schools.

The system, which draws heat from the earth’s core, will tie in to the school’s present system. The company also proposed the installation of solar panels at New Creek Primary and the Mineral County Technical Center, and the county plans to apply for state funding next year for geothermal systems at Keyser Middle and at the Technical Center.



