KEYSER - The Developmental Center & Workshop is currently selling raffle tickets for a wheelbarrow full of gardening supplies and decorations, including a solar-powered bird bath, pruning shears, shovels, rakes, potting soil, a songbird feeder, butterfly stakes, watering cans, seeds, bulbs, flower pots, a gardening stool and more, including a $50 gift certificate.

Tickets are $1 each, or $5 for six, and may be purchased by calling the center at 304-788-3046.

Tickets will also be for sale at the May 2 “April Showers Bring May Flowers” event at Willows and Berries, located at the center at 50 Clary St., Keyser. Proceeds go toward the cost of a new roof for the center.