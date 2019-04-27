KEYSER - The Friends of Ashby's Fort will be dedicating their new visitor's center when the town celebrates the annual Fort Ashby Days on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

The center, located in a separate building from the fort, is linked by a newly-placed walkway featuring memorial bricks purchased by supporters of the fort.

Fort Ashby Days is a town-wide event featuring entertainment, arts and crafts, a parade and more, in addition to tours of the fort and living history presentations.

The weekend event will actually kick off on Friday, May 3, with an evening reception at the fort featuring the music of Josephine County. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. and is a ticketed event with information available on the website www.fortashby.org.

Saturday events kick off at 9 a.m. with a craft fair and food concessions at Trinity United Methodist Church on Dans Run Road.

The grand feature parade is scheduled for 10 a.m., and will move from the fairgrounds onto Route 28, traveling south and turning left at the light to end at Ashby’s Fort.

Craftspeople and traders will be open for business beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the fort.

A flag raising ceremony is slated for 11 a.m., with members of the Boyce-Houser Post 41 American Legion participating.

The new visitor’s center, known as the Edgell and Irma Pyles Visitor Center, will be dedicated at 11:5 a.m.

Throughout the remainder of Saturday and Sunday, there will be various demonstrations, such as spinning and weaving, blacksmithing, basket weaving, woodworking and more, in addition to tours of the fort, games for children, and food.

Historian Jim Hoey will be speaking at 1 p.m. Saturday on the “Early History of Frankfort, West Virginia,” and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on “Ashby’s Fort - Back Country Refuge.”

Jim Morris and Friends will be providing music Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

For further information, visit www.fortashby.org.

Fort Ashby Days are made possible by the Friends of Ashby’s Fort, the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, the National Endowment for the Arts, and a Fairs and Festivals Grant.



