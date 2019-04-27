KEYSER - Don't miss homegrown musician Don Stephens, who will touch hearts with his piano performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Keyser Presbyterian Church as the Highland Arts Unlimited season continues.

Stephens earned a bachelor’s degree in music ministry from West Virginia Wesleyan College and immediately pursued a career in music and youth ministry.

“In 1993, God called me out of youth ministry into foreign missionary work with Youth with a Mission, (YWAM). Training at The University of the Nations in Kona, Hawaii, I later returned to the university to serve as a worship leader, and to work with the School of Worship,” said Stephens.

During those years Stephens, had the honor of traveling with the Polynesian ministry team, Island Breeze.

“God opened many opportunities for me to share my musical gifts in churches, schools, civic clubs, jails, and concerts not only in the US, but in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America as well. In 1998, I took a leave of absence from the university staff and began concentrating on mission work among the Muslims in Sarajevo, Bosnia,” Stephens said.

Admission for the upcoming concert is free to HAU members. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.

Advance tickets are available at Anderson's Corner, Romney; Reed’s Drug Store, Cannon’s Ace Hardware and The Candlewyck, Keyser; the Allegany Arts Council in Cumberland or by calling 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.

On-line tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

HAU programs are largely funded by memberships in Highland Arts, both individual and corporate/business, and by Mineral County Schools, Potomac State College of WVU and the WV Commission On The Arts.



