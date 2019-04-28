KEYSER - Mineral County Board of Education members are no longer planning to discuss the superintendent search during a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 30.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Originally, in setting up the rigorous schedule for advertising, interviewing and hiring a new superintendent, the members had said they would meet at the end of Tuesday’s special meeting - called to hear Local School Improvement Council reports - to further discuss details.

When the agenda for the meeting was released, however, the discussion was not included.

A spokesperson for the school system said the board members “had already worked out” the details for the advertisements.

The advertisements are expected to be out by this weekend or next week at the latest, with May 13 being the deadline for candidates to submit their applications.

Dr. Howard O’Cull, executive director of the West Virginia School Board Association, is assisting the board in the search process.

Current superintendent Shawn Dilly announced last month that he would be leaving his position when his contract expires on June 30 because he and the board members “seem to be going in different directions.”

The board has set the following schedule for the search:

Monday, May 13: Applications due.

Wednesday, May 15: Board members will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. to screen the applicants.

Friday, May 17: Board members will interview the applicants beginning at 6 p.m. It is anticipated that the citizen committee will also conduct their interviews at that time.

Tuesday, May 21: Regular board meeting during which the board members will discuss the applicants in executive session.

Thursday, May 23: Board members will meet with the chosen candidate to discuss the contract.

Wednesday, May 29: The board will vote on the chosen candidate and award the contract.





