Realtors' group said it conducted 16th Senate District survey earlier this month chastised by the challenger as a 'push poll'

A survey lambasted by the challenger in the local Democratic Senate primary and also linked by him to the incumbent was in fact conducted by a statewide realtors group who said it looks "forward to continuing to support" the incumbent.

The Virginia Association of Realtors also said Thursday that it does not intend to release the results of the mid-April polling because they are used for internal purposes.

Joseph D. Morrissey, who is challenging state Sen. Rosalyn R. Dance of Petersburg in the 16th Senate District's June 11 primary, sharply criticized the survey, calling it a "push poll" and adding it was a ploy by the Dance campaign because they are "losing the race."

Push-polling is considered an attempt to sway voters in a certain direction by asking loaded questions that will prompt negative-laced statements about the opponent. They are not illegal in Virginia.

Dance maintained it was not a push poll.

Robin Spensieri, VAR's communications director, said in a statement to The Progress-Index that the poll is part of a "professional" service offered by Virginia Realtors, its political-action committee, to candidates.

"In every election cycle, the [PAC] conducts professional polling for candidates in specific legislative and local races," Spensieri said. "This year was no different."

Spensieri said VAR's PAC uses the results of its surveying "for internal discussions with our members as well as with the campaign." While not publicly saying what they were, Spensieri said VAR was "excited" with the findings.

"We look forward to continuing to support Senator Dance," Spensieri said. "She has worked hard for her district, bringing results, and we are excited to be on her team."

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Virginia Realtors has donated $11,613 to Dance's Senate campaign since 2015, when she first sought election. More than $6,600 of that came in 2015 and was classified as "in-kind" meaning it provided non-cash services, the estimated total of which still must be reported. The last cash donation to the campaign, the records indicate, was $1,000 on Dec. 31, 2018.

Virginia Realtors also reported cash and in-kind donations of $26,716 to Dance while she was a member of the House of Delegates from 2005 to 2014.

VPAP records also indicated that Morrissey, who served in the House from 2007 to 2015, received donations from Virginia Realtors totaling $4,250 during that period. Its last donation to him was $500 in 2012.

The 16th District includes all of Petersburg and Hopewell, and portions of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Prince George and the city of Richmond. Barring any independent or write-in campaigns, the winner of the primary will be unopposed in the November general election.

