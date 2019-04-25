SHORT GAP, W.Va. — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday evening following an incident in which one person suffered a gunshot wound and was flown to Morgantown for treatment.

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday evening following an incident in which one person suffered a gunshot wound and was flown to Morgantown for treatment.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Plum Run Road, where law enforcement and rescue personnel were called at approximately 7:15 p.m.

West Virginia State Police and Mineral County sheriff's deputies both arrived on the scene.

The 29-year-old male victim, who reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg, was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital by Medevac after being brought by ambulance to a landing site at Frankfort High School.

Short Gap and Fort Ashby fire and EMS units responded to the scene.