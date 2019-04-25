PRINCE GEORGE — The 8th Annual Prince George Community Day is set for Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scott Park, located at 6680 Courthouse Road, Prince George.

The event will feature a spring plant sale sponsored by The Woman’s Club of Prince George County. The plant sale is always popular, so plan to shop for new items to add to your gardens and flower beds. Also featured is a bake shoppe, raffle and country store, just in time for Mother’s Day shopping. The $300 grand prize raffle winner will be announced at 1 p.m.

Attractions include the Hometown Heroes 5K Fun Run starting at 8:30 a.m. The Little Hero Feet 1 mile Fun Run begins at 10:30 a.m., with a 100 meter Little Hero Kinder Dash for ages 3 to 6 at 11:00 a.m. The races are sponsored by Prince George Hometown Heroes.

Register for the races online at www.runsignup.com/HometownHero5k. The entry fee for the 5K is $20, and registration ends May 3. The 1 Mile and Kinder Dash are free.

There will also be a kid’s zone with fun activities and games for children until noon. The Prince George Farmers Market kicks off its season, as well. Prince George Pet Adoptions will be auditioning pets looking for new forever homes.

Prince George Fire, EMS, Police and Sheriff’s departments will have equipment on display, including the safety house. Civic organizations and local institutions will be sharing information about their organizations. Local vendors, along with custom fashions and crafts artisans, including Paparazzi Jewelry, Thirty One, Color Street Nails, Tupperware, Kathy's Kozies, Ginger D Creations and doTERRA Essential Oils, will have items for sale.

Admission is free to this family friendly event with lots of activities for all ages.