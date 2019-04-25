Businessman tells council he plans to renovate old bus station, open cigar store there within two years

PETERSBURG – After previously selling the Trailways Bus Station at 108 E. Washington St. to a buyer seeking to turn the national historic register landmark into a cigar lounge, City Council brought the developer back to clarify the terms of sale.

City Attorney Anthony Williams scheduled the public hearing because both ordinances authorizing the sale had no mention of the terms of sales under which the city manager can convey a property. The more recent of the two ordinances – adopted on Feb. 5 – was adopted without a public hearing.

Three residents spoke about their concerns regarding the Trailways bus station, which was said by residents to have sold three times in the past, but never developed.

“We are tired of the city selling this property saying we’re going to do this, do that, and it’s still the same old mess,” said Petersburg resident Linwood Christian. "If these people say they’re going to do something you’re selling our property that the city, somebody should get the brains enough to develop it for the better use of the city. If they can’t do what they’re supposed to do, don’t let them benefit from it.”

Christian and another speaker compared the Trailways bus station to the old Ramada Inn that sits off the Interstate 95 exit onto East Washington Street, which has been slated for redevelopment for years with no follow-through.

“We want to sell them, we want to get them on the tax roll, we want to get them fixed up where the tax increases on them,” said another city resident, Michael Edwards. “But the Ramada still sits. It’s the saddest thing in the city. So please, before you vote, I want to hear from this developer what his timeline is to start work on this property.”

Griffin Cigar LLC owns a similar shop at the Stony Point Fashion Park shopping center in Richmond. Company owner Faris Al Sanabani said his Petersburg location will be “10 times” better than his Stony Point lounge.

“I’ve been to the city 60 times,” Al Sanabani said. “That’s how eager I am to go ahead and make this project. It’s one of my dreams. I definitely think it will be a great project for the city.”

After officially taking ownership of the building, Griffin Cigar will have at most 120 days of due diligence to come up with a development plan that has to be approved by the city. Al Sanabani said that he needs to see whether the project is a six-month, one year or two-year commitment.

“I assure you it will never ever exceed two years. And, I mean opening and fully functional,” the developer said.

Recently, the property was still listed as owned by the city. The Trailways site is listed at a total value of $177,000, with the sale price in the region of $135,000.

Funds for the building will be placed in escrow for the due-diligence period until the purchaser develops a development plan for the building. If Griffin Cigar does not develop an approved plan by the end of the 120-day due-diligence period, Petersburg has rights to 92% of the $13,500 deposit and 1% of the purchase price.

“Unlike some projects the city has had in long past, this purchase agreement actually requires that the developer submit an approved development agreement prior to the expiration of its 120 day due diligence period,” Williams said. “You will have assurance if this sale goes through at the conclusion of his due diligence period with those assurances in hand.”

Sean Jones can be reached at sjones@progress-index.com or 804-722-5172.