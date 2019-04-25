KEYSER- The Keyser girls walked away as the champions of the Potomac Valley Conference, and Coach Lori Wilson was named Coach of the Year.

The PVCs started on April 12 at Petersburg and then the last double match was played on Tuesday, April 23 at Keyser, after rain stopped the last doubles match in Petersburg. Ashleigh Burgess and Mattea Gambini finished their number two doubles match and won. Joining fellow winners Hannah Decker and Matilda Wunderlich, number one doubles, and Whitney Tasker and Zoe Stergiades who won number three doubles.

Coach Wilson credits this PVC Championship to the senior leadership of the girls team. “We had 8 returning four year seniors , Hannah Decker, Ashleigh Burgess, Mattea Gambini, Mariah Durr, Joelle Miller, Zoe Stergiades, Autumn Pierce, and 2 AFS Students that joined the team Matilda Wunderlich and Francesca Calosso. Junior, Whitney Tasker returned as a Varsity player as well.” “These girls really pushed each other and challenged each other for a varsity position. We played many challenge matches this year trying to come up with the most competitive line up.” “I am so proud of how hard these athletes have worked and supported each other throughout the season.”

Girls Assistant Coach Lambka says he is proud of the girls dedication to working hard to achieving their goal of winning the PVC title. PVC Scores Road to the Championship Girls 1 singles Hannah vs Moorefield Lost 8 to 2

Girls 2 Matilda vs Moorefield Won 8 to 1

Girls 3 Ashleigh vs Petersburg won 8 to 4

Girls 4 Mattea vs Moorefield won 8 to 6

Girls 3 Doubles Whitney and Zoe vs Berkeley Spring 8 to 0

Girls Single 2 Final Matilda vs Berkeley Springs lost 8 to 2

Girls Singles 3 Final Ashleigh vs Moorefield lost 9 -8 (6)

Girls Final 4 Final Mattea vs Petersburg lost 8-5

Girls Doubles 3 Whitney and Zoe vs Moorefield won 8 to 3

Girl Doubles 1 Hannah and Matilda vs Berkeley Springs Won 8 to 6

Girls Doubles 2 Ashleigh and Mattea vs Frankfort won 8 to 1

Girls Double 3 Final Whitney and Zoe vs Petersburg won 8 to 4

Girls Doubles 2 Final Ashleigh and Mattes vs Berkeley Spring 8 to 5 Win

Girls First doubles Champions Hannah Decker and Matilda Wunderlich Girls 2nd doubles Champions Ashleigh Burgess and Mattea Gambini and Girls 3rd Doubles Champions Whitney Tasker and Zoe Stergiadas