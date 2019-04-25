LONACONING - The cause of a fire which damaged a business and left a resident homeless in Lonaconing continues under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire which occurred at 7:05 p.m. began in the kitchen of Lefty’s Bar and Grill, 1 W. Main St., was reported by a passerby.

An estimated $350,000 in damages were sustained by the two-story wood frame structure, which included the restaurant and bar on the first floor and an apartment on the second floor, and $150,000 in loss of contents.

One firefighter on the scene was evaluated for a medical condition but was not transported for treatment.

The business is owned by John William Coburn Jr., and was not open for business at the time of the fire.

An unnamed resident of the second-floor apartment was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Traffic was shut down on Route 36 while firefighters and equipment were on the scene.



