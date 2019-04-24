More news in brief: 'Community Coffee'

Masonic Temple yard sale fundraiser

PETERSBURG — The 2019 Masonic Temple multifamily yard sale fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Petersburg Masonic Temple, 1004 Halifax St.

Items for sale will include furniture, tools, moving items, men's suits, dresses, bikes, appliances, electronics, household items and more.

The Masons will give proceeds from the sale to various charitable organizations.

For more information, call 804-638-4159 or 804-731-5228.

Autism Awareness event

COLONIAL HEIGHTS – Southpark Mall and Cuddle Up for a Cause are closing out Autism Awareness Month with a celebration.

Cuddle Up for a Cause is proud to sponsor the 6th annual Until the Pieces Fit Autism fundraiser held at Southpark Mall. This free, one-of-a-kind craft show takes place on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and benefits Autism Society Central Virginia.

With more than 150 vendor spaces, raffles, face painting and balloon animals, kid-friendly workshops, food, and fun, Until the Pieces Fit is an event that offers something for the whole family.

The public is invited to "come out and enjoy the day with us while being part of a fantastic cause."

The craft show will be held in the parking lot next to Planet Fitness.

'Community Coffee'

CHESTER — The Hopewell/Prince George Chamber member meeting and networking event, "Community Coffee", will be held Thursday, May 2, at ITAC, 13141 N. Enon Road, Chester, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.