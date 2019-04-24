CHESTERFIELD COUNTY — The American Library Association, in partnership with the Citizen Film and the National Writing Project, selected Chesterfield County Public Library to host the American Creed series, which is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities. The program invites audiences to consider America’s ideals and identity.

The three-part program centers around the “America Creed” documentary, hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

"American Creed: Community Conversation" will be held April 27 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd, Chesterfield. Dr. Sylvia Gale, director of the Bonner Center for Civic Engagement at the University of Richmond, will facilitate a discussion on the importance of civil dialogue.

"Tell Me How It Ends" will be a discussion on Valeria Luiselli’s book of the same name, which is a result of her volunteer work as a court translator for undocumented migrant children in New York. It will be held on May 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Central Library.

"American Freedoms" will be a discussion on the importance of American freedoms and how those freedoms are experienced throughout the community. It will be held on May 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Courthouse Library, 325 Courthouse Road, Richmond.