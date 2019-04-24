Citizens Academy April session canceled

PETERSBURG — The Citizens Academy session scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2019, has been canceled.

The Citizens Academy of the City of Petersburg meets monthly at the Union Train Station, located at 103 River St.

Each session is 75 minutes and designed to teach residents more about local government, processes and procedures, and provide face-to-face interaction with state and local leaders. All sessions provide open question/answer periods.

The next scheduled session will meet May 23 at 6:30 p.m. The topic will be public works, including streets, facilities, utilities and PAT.

Girls Summer Basketball Clinic

PRINCE GEORGE — Prince George County Administrator Percy Ashcraft has announced his girls Summer Basketball Clinic will return this summer. The clinic will be held on Sundays June 23-August 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Central Wellness Center. Prince George County Girls who are rising fifth to eighth graders are eligible to participate. There will be no charge for the clinic and each participant will receive a t-shirt.

Coach Ashcraft will be joined by a staff of youth basketball coaches and high school players to assist in the instruction. At each session, the girls will participate in a variety of individual and team drills geared to expand their overall knowledge of the game. There will be also a weekly free throw competition that will determine champions at the end of the clinic on August 25.

Registration is open from April 29 to June 14 at the Parks and Recreation Office, located at 11100 Old Stage Road, Prince George, or online at www.princegeorgeva.org/onlineregistration.

Tri-Cities Community Band spring concert

PETERSBURG — The Tri-Cities Community Band will present its Spring Concert on Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. in Lackey Hall at Christ and Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg.

The 30 member ensemble, under the direction of Iris Schwartz, continues its musical tradition that began 49 years ago on the campus of Richard Bland College as the RBC Community Wind Ensemble. The band, under its new name, presents two concerts each year.

The concert will feature American band classics, marches, American, British and Scottish folk songs and music from the Big Band era. The concert will also include selections from "Carousel" featuring a vocal rendition of "You’ll Never Walk Alone," and Leroy Anderson’s "Bugler’s Holiday," featuring the trumpet section.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 804-520-1601 or email irisrick@aol.com.