KEYSER - Advertisements for a new superintendent of schools could be out as early as the end of this week, with May 13 being the deadline for candidates to submit their applications.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Advertisements for a new superintendent of schools could be out as early as the end of this week, with May 13 being the deadline for candidates to submit their applications.

The Mineral County Board of Education met Wednesday with Dr. Howard O’Cull, executive director of the West Virginia School Board Association, to discuss the process of hiring a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Shawn Dilly announced last month that he would be leaving his position when his contract expires on June 30 because he and the board members “seem to be going in different directions.”

Tuesday, O’Cull explained the process, which includes advertising for the position, narrowing down the list of candidates once the applications are received, and interviewing the top candidates.

In the past, the board has utilized a citizen committee to conduct their own interview with the top candidates and make recommendations to them, and they plan to use that same system this time.

The process will be extremely tight time-wise, however, as, according to O’Cull, state law requires that “the salary of the superintendent has to be fixed by June 1.”

He said, however, he feels the tight timeline is feasible.

The board therefore set up the following schedule:

Monday, May 13: Applications due.

Wednesday, May 15: Board members will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. to screen the applicants.

Friday, May 17: Board members will interview the applicants beginning at 6 p.m. It is anticipated that the citizen committee will also conduct their interviews at that time.

Tuesday, May 21: Regular board meeting during which the board members will discuss the applicants in executive session.

Thursday, May 23: Board members will meet with the chosen candidate to discuss the contract.

Wednesday, May 29: The board will vote on the chosen candidate and award the contract.

On Tuesday, the board voted 5-0 to contract with O’Cull to assist with the hiring process at a cost of $1,100, which does not include advertising costs.





For further information on the superintendent search, see Friday’s News Tribune.



