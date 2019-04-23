Tussing first grade teacher Tracey Ridpath earns Teacher of the Year

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Tracey Ridpath, a first grade teacher at Tussing Elementary School, has officially been named Colonial Heights Public Schools (CHPS) 2018-2019 Division Teacher of the Year.

Upon graduating from Longwood University, Ridpath accepted her first teaching position at Tussing Elementary School and has now taught in classrooms up and down the same hallway for the past 24 years.

When asked about her favorite part of teaching, Ridpath explains her passion for really getting to know the kids. She teaches them in first grade, and later her husband, Rick Ridpath, teaches them in sixth grade, so the pair has the unique opportunity to witness the growth in CHPS students.

“We see them in sports, we see them at restaurants, we see them get married,” she said. “In fact, one of my former students goes to church with me, and his little daughter is one now.

“It’s just being a part of this community and seeing the kids. My husband has them in sixth grade, we just really get to know the families,” she added. “We’re pretty big stakeholders in the community.”

Stakeholders they are. The Ridpaths originally lived in Chesterfield but decided to move to Colonial Heights before their first daughter was old enough to attend kindergarten.

“Right as my oldest daughter was about to start kindergarten, I said to my husband, ‘This is stupid. I work at a really good school, why am I going to put Casey in before- and after-school child care at another school when I work at this great school?’ So Rick said, ‘Okay, let’s move,’” she added.

Over the years, Ridpath has made it her mission to connect with each and every student who walks in her classroom, regardless of his or her background or learning ability. She finds passion in working with special needs students and providing them with an inclusive learning environment.

Ridpath believes including special needs students in her classroom not only benefits them, but it also teaches students kindness and compassion as they learn not everyone is the same.

“I just think teaching compassion, love, connection [and] all those things are so much more important,” she said.

Remus James, principal of Tussing Elementary, concurs it’s Ridpath’s ability to connect with each student that sets her apart.

“She’s probably one of the most nonjudgmental educators I’ve ever been around,” he said. “I’ve worked with her husband, and they’re both the same."

Ridpath and her husband also attend every CHPS board meeting, which just further confirms their investment in public education.

Ridpath was originally selected as Tussing Elementary School’s 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year a few weeks ago, alongside teachers Christy Major, Allison Whitley, Maggie Southwell and Dawn Faircloth, who were chosen as Teacher of the Year for Colonial Heights High School, Colonial Heights Middle School, Lakeview Elementary School and North Elementary School, respectively. All five teachers were then interviewed by a panel consisting of last year’s Teachers of the Year, Elizabeth Roberts, Carolyn Crinkley, Jamie Arthur, Kaitlyn Hailey (Voltz) and Amy Selfe, who worked together to determine this year’s Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Joseph Douglas, an instructional specialist for CHPS, facilitated the interview and notes each teacher provided exceptional answers to the list of 10 questions.

“I get to spend the day with the great Teachers of the Year from last year," he said, "and then you hear all these inspiring stories from the teachers who are nominated for the division of the year teacher this year, and you leave there every time just inspired, happy and upbeat.”

Now that Ridpath has won the Colonial Heights division Teacher of the Year, she will go on to participate in a regional contest against seven other Teachers of the Year. Whoever wins the regional competition will go on to participate in the state-level competition next school year.