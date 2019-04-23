RAWLINGS - A fire which damaged two residential storage sheds in Rawlings Monday morning was apparently caused by sunlight reflecting through glass globes, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune

Tribune Managing Editor

The first of two area fires which occurred Monday was originally called in as smoke inside the building located at 16406 Lakewood Dr. in Rawlings.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and fire inside the storage buildings, and were quickly able to get the blaze under control.

The property is owned/occupied by Constantina Spano and Sue Bennett-Cook, and damages were estimated at $2,000 for the structures and $500 for the contents.

The second blaze occurred early afternoon and involved a garage on Cherish Lane in Short Gap, located off state Route 28.

No information was available on the cause of that fire, or the extent of damages.

In a related incident, however, a Ridgeley Police officer reportedly transporting a prisoner to the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail collided with a Wiley Ford fire truck on its way to the Short Gap fire.

No further details were available.