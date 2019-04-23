KEYSER – Eddie Thorne was recently named the 2019 Outstanding Classified Staff Person of the Year at West Virginia University Potomac State College.

KEYSER – Eddie Thorne was recently named the 2019 Outstanding Classified Staff Person of the Year at West Virginia University Potomac State College.

He has worked has a maintenance worker in Housing and Residence Life since June 2016.

Thorne’s nomination from his supervisor stated, “Since beginning his position as the department ‘handyman,’ Eddie has been on a mission to make the residence halls look brand new again… The difference he has made in the appearance of the residence halls is remarkable. What that has meant to our enrollment and retention numbers is immeasurable.

“While his work ethic has been noted, Eddie is much more than just a workhorse. He has a positive attitude and is an outstanding representative of the college. Eddie is polite and friendly to every student he encounters. He responds immediately when they come to him with any type of issue. Eddie both embraces and embodies the five core values of WVU: Service, Curiosity, Respect, Accountability, and Appreciation."

Eddie is a native of Keyser.

In addition to a plaque, a student scholarship is awarded each fall on behalf of the Outstanding Classified Staff Person.



