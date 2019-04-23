PETERSBURG — The Petersburg Fire Safety Team, in collaboration with the American Red Cross, will participate in "Sound the Alarm, Save a Life" on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Walnut Hill area of Petersburg.

"Sound the Alarm, Save a Life" brings together American Red Cross volunteers across hundreds of communities around the country to install thousands of free smoke alarms and raise funds for lifesaving services. During this nationwide event, it is the goal to install 100,000 free smoke alarms in promotion of home fire safety.

Petersburg has participated in installing home smoke detectors for the past 10 years. In 2018, the Petersburg Fire Safety team completed 2 smoke alarm blitzes totaling 208 smoke alarms installed in homes. The goal for 2019 is to complete 4 smoke alarm blitzes throughout the year.

Factors including citizen requests and call volume are incorporated into the decision making of where to host a smoke alarm event in the city. However, smoke alarm installation is not only exclusive to this event. Any Petersburg resident needing a smoke alarm in their home can contact the Petersburg Fire Marshal's Office at 804-733-2409 and request a smoke alarm (installation depends on availability).

“The free smoke alarms used for home installations are typically donated or purchased through grant funding,” said Petersburg Chief Fire Marshal Jim Reid. “Petersburg Fire Rescue is committed to educating our residents on preventing fire emergencies in the home and providing hands-on assistance in promotion of home fire safety.”

In the Virginia region, the American Red Cross will have made more than 6,600 homes safer. Together with volunteers across the country, the American Red Cross has saved more than 500 lives, including lives in Petersburg!

To register to volunteer in Petersburg or to learn more about "Sound the Alarm, Save a Life," visit www.redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.html.