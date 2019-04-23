McCOOLE - A McCoole man was arrested early Tuesday after he led sheriff's deputies on a chase from Barton to McCoole.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol at 2:19 a.m. in the area of Legislative Road, Barton, when he observed a vehicle cross the center line, narrowly missing his vehicle.

The deputy turned his patrol vehicle around and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. He activated his emergency lights, however, the suspect vehicle failed to stop. A pursuit ensued though unoccupied roadways in the area.

During the pursuit the suspect vehicle became immobilized due to the terrain. Deputies approached the vehicle to place the operator under arrest, but the driver was able to get the vehicle moving again and attempted to hit the deputies in his continued effort to flee.

After another brief pursuit, the vehicle was able to be stopped in the area of Crooks Avenue in McCoole.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dylan Michael Bittinger, 16, of McCoole. Bittinger was found to be operating the vehicle while impaired by drugs. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Allegany County Detention Center to be charged as an adult in the matter.

Bittinger was charged with two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, obstruction of justice, driving while impaired by drugs, and numerous traffic-related violations.

He is currently awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Deputies were assisted in the incident by The Maryland State Police, Trooper 5, Mineral County Sheriff's Office and the Keyser City Police.

No injuries occurred during the pursuit and/ or arrest.







