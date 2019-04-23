CHESTER — Excellence in Emergency Medical Services, or EMS, education at John Tyler Community College was celebrated during the college’s 2nd Annual EMS Clinical Awards Ceremony held earlier this year.

During the ceremony, Tyler’s EMS program honored the organizations and individuals who partner with the college to provide students with valuable hands-on experiences in clinical and field settings. Tyler’s EMS Program Chair Daniel Linkins also made an exciting announcement: The Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Programs has granted full accreditation to Tyler’s EMS Paramedic program. The accreditation comes after an intense multi-year, multi-step process with extensive review by the Committee for Accreditation of EMS Programs.

“We are proud to be able to offer our students the assurance of quality as determined by this external review,” said Linkins, associate professor of Emergency Medical Services. “Tyler’s EMS program emphasizes continuous quality improvement as we prepare emergency responders to care for our community. We appreciate the immense amount of support we receive from our college’s administration, faculty, students and staff, as well as members of the healthcare community. We look forward to continuing to meet the educational needs of future paramedics.”

Community partners play a key role in the education Tyler’s EMS students receive. They work hand-in-hand with the college’s faculty and staff, helping students connect the principles taught in the classroom to real-world practice. During Tyler’s EMS Clinical Awards Ceremony, awards were presented to outstanding organizations and individuals based on nominations and reviews from Tyler’s EMS students who completed over 5,600 hours in clinical and field settings last year.

The award recipients were: Johnston-Willis Hospital Emergency Department awarded Outstanding Clinical Site, Emergency Services Solutions-Amelia Emergency Squad awarded Outstanding Field Site, Donna Talbot with Johnston-Willis Hospital Emergency Department awarded EMS Clinical Preceptor of the Year and Krystle Hester with Colonial Heights Fire and EMS awarded EMS Field Preceptor of the Year.

“The clinical experience allows students supervised opportunities to perform as practitioners, while having the safety net of a competent, experienced mentor,” said Linkins. “In most cases, these mentors will continue to support students for many years after they graduate.”

All winners received a plaque, and preceptor award recipients were given an Eko Core digital stethoscope. All nominees received a limited edition challenge coin donated by a Tyler EMS student who wanted to show her appreciation for the experiences and support she received while studying at the college.