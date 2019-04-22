KEYSER - Energy Express is currently accepting child applications for the five-week summer program June 24-July 26. This will be five fun-filled weeks of adventure, reading, art, drama, writing, singing, recreation, friendships, and so much more!

Applications have been distributed through the primary, intermediate and middle schools in Mineral County. They are due Tuesday, April 23, to school parent coordinators.

Energy Express is a proven program to cure summer boredom, as well as keep your child’s educational achievements from sliding during the summer months. Each day begins with a healthy family-style breakfast and ends with a good lunch.

The program is five days a week from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The site locations will be Keyser Middle School and the Frankfort Middle School. Limited busing with designated stops will be provided.

Energy Express is an AmeriCorps summer reading program promoting the school success of West Virginia children. Since its inception in 1994, children have increased or maintained their reading skills over the summer and have received 58 percent of their daily nutritional requirements.

Energy Express children work with AmeriCorps volunteers trained to take reading to a whole new level. One book can take your child to places you may have never imagined.

Mineral County has led the longest consecutive program in the state for 25 years. “This is all because of the commitment from Mineral County Schools, the outstanding teachers who have served as site supervisors, and the different community partners that make the program happen each year for our children,” says Margaret Miltenberger, WVU 4-H Extension agent.

Applications are available online at the Mineral County Schools website http://boe.mine.k12.wv.us/ or from the WVU Mineral County Extension Service. Forms were given out to all students entering first through fifth grades in the fall of 2019.

The Energy Express AmeriCorps program is under the leadership of WVU Extension Service 4-H Youth Development, and is funded in part through AmeriCorps. Mineral County sites are made possible through community donations, the Title I Reading program and the Community Trust Foundation.

For more information about Energy Express, email m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu or call the Mineral County Office at 304-788-3621.



