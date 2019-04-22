CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia (CHSV) in partnership with Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will offer a variety of 2019 summer camps.

• Diggin’ in History Archaeology Camp is designed for children ages 8-13 who will learn how to search for clues from the past. Hands-on activities include site surveys, excavations and artifact repair. A field trip is included on Friday. Snacks and drinks provided. The dates for these camps are July 8-12 and Aug. 5-9. Time is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $100/camper. Prepaid registration is required. The camp meets at Historic Trinity Church, 10111 Iron Bridge Road.

• Heritage Crafts and Games Camp features many of the common period games that children enjoyed during the 17th and 18th centuries. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in colonial activities from calligraphy, candle dipping and making various crafts each day ranging from medicine bags, weaving, making clay pots and others. Camp meets 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Camp sessions offered July 22-26 and Aug. 12-16. Cost: $100 Ages 8-13. Space is limited. Snacks and drinks provided. This camp meets at Castlewood, 10201 Iron Bridge Road

• Grandparent and Grandchild Summer Camp. This unique summer camp will allow grandparents and grandchild to experience life in the 18th century while engaging in activities from archaeology, soldier life training, making clay bricks, participating in period chores, playing period games and much more. Camp meets July 16-18 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cost $100, and includes lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-12 and grandparent. Camp meets at Castlewood, 10201 Iron Bridge Road.

Registration can be accomplished through PayPal at www.chesterfieldhistory.com . For more information, please call 751-4946.