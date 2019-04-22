KEYSER - Seven young ladies are vying for the title of Miss Tornado 2019 this fall, and will be holding various fund raisers throughout the summer to benefit the athletic programs at Keyser High School.

The top fund raiser will be crowned Miss Tornado.

The candidates are: (l-r) Clarissa Ravenscroft, Chloe Healy, Haylea Wilson, Graci Crites, Marissa Guy, Carlie DelSignore, and Brenna McCloud. The winner will be announced at the first home football game on Sept. 7.



