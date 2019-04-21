CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, in partnership with the Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation, presents “Historical House Expo,” a lecture given by Wes Barger of Restoration Builders of Virginia. It will take place at the Magnolia Grange House Museum, 10020 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield, on Saturday, April 27, at noon.

During this program, Barger will provide tips on caring for older homes and on decorating them in period style. He will also take questions from audience members regarding restoration needs of their homes.

Although he started out in mechanical engineering and law, Wes Barger soon realized his true passion was too strong to ignore. His years spent living and working in Richmond gave him a deep appreciation for the city's architecture and history, so in 2012, Barger founded BWB Construction. The company focused on renovating, preserving and restoring Richmond’s old homes and buildings.

In January 2017, BWB Construction acquired and merged with Restoration Builders of Virginia, which Barger currently manages as one of the owners. The group’s most recent projects of note are the restoration of Magnolia Grange’s windows and of Holly Lawn, a Queen Anne-style home in the North Side that was nearly destroyed during a massive storm in 2016. Holly Lawn went on to be the Richmond Symphony Orchestra League’s 2018 Designer Home, and Restoration Builders won the Historic Richmond Foundation’s Golden Hammer award for Best Restoration for its work on the house. Barger’s experience with and appreciation for architecture and restoration are sure to make his presentation a must-see.

For more information, contact Lorie Arnold at 804-748-1498 or visit www.chesterfieldhistory.com.