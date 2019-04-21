SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE — The associate degree Jeremiah Foltz is pursuing at Richard Bland College of William & Mary is a two-year program, but the ambitious Winchester native is determined to make a positive mark on the campus that will have lasting effects for years to come.

“When I first arrived at Richard Bland, I thought I would focus on my academics and maybe one or two extracurricular activities, but that’s not my nature,” Foltz says with a smile. “I am heavily involved on campus and want to have a positive impact for future RBC students.”

The 19-year-old is the director of activities for the International Club, started a debate club, serves as treasurer of multiple clubs and recently transitioned from being the residential representative to the president of the Student Assembly.

“The Student Assembly wants to get students involved in becoming leaders and create a vibrant campus culture,” Foltz says. “When RBC students are engaged academically, socially and within the community, the whole College flourishes.”

Foltz chose RBC after an on-site visit by the admissions staff. But Foltz says personal challenges during his junior and senior year at John Handley High School caused his academics to suffer. A mother figure to Foltz passed away, and his own mom lost her job. This prompted him to start his academic journey at RBC, enabling him to get his grades on track while experiencing campus living.

With goals to attend William & Mary through the Promise Scholars program, Foltz says Richard Bland was the perfect place for a fresh start. “Being at RBC is providing me ample opportunity to grow and be a leader,” Foltz says. “Professors provide a strong academic foundation and are always willing to help students.”

After graduating from Richard Bland in May 2020, Foltz plans to major in public policy at William & Mary and then go to law school. He wants to be a litigator and knows many of his RBC courses, especially philosophy, have benefited him with respect to his career goal.

Though he is just a first-year student, Foltz says one of the best things about RBC are the lasting relationships that he has made.

“I’ve been able to build camaraderie with my classmates and gotten to know them on a personal level,” he says. “RBC students form bonds, get to know one another and have in-depth conversations. We all grow together as students and people, and that’s what the atmosphere at RBC promotes. The College provides every opportunity for students to mature and move forward with whatever ambitions they have in their lives.”