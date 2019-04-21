On April 6, I was blessed with attending Petersburg’s first hometown fitness festival “Donamatrix Day” held at Petersburg High School. It was hosted by celebrity fitness trainer Don "Donamatrix" Brooks who came back to his roots to share his health, fitness and wellness knowledge with his friends, family and the community.

The night before the event, Local Vibe Café hosted a Donamatrix Day Pep Rally where the first round of Smoothies were “on” Donamatrix. The owner Donnie Cornwell created a “Donamatrix” Smoothie using some of Brooks’ favorite ingredients: Kale, Spinach, Mango, Banana, Almond Milk and ice. The “Woo Woo!” Smoothie also debuted which is made with the following VSU Woo Woo team color ingredients: Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Milk, homemade Vanilla Syrup and ice.

According to Cornwell, over 70 complimentary smoothies were served at the Pep Rally. On Donamatrix Day, Local Vibe Café also stepped-up and sponsored the Donamatrix Walk-a-Thon.

The big day kicked off with a special private Meet + Greet the morning of the inaugural event which was held in the cafeteria at PHS. VIPs in attendance included Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham, Petersburg councilmembers Treska Wilson-Smith & Darrin Hill, VSU professors Dr. Linda Person & Leslie Crocker, Sheriff LTC Lloyd and more.

I asked Councilman Wilson-Smith if she was excited; she responded, “I guess so. I’ll do whatever I need to do to promote this activity. It’s awesome, exciting, it’s everything! My Girl Scouts are coming today. They’re participating in the jump roping, tug-of-war and other fun activities, and they’re selling cookies.”

Crocker commented about Brooks, “We’ve been friends since middle school. I’m proud of all his accomplishments, and it’s great to see his growth over the years. I’m participating in the Guinness World Records for largest Resistance Band Workout.”

During the Meet + Greet, Brooks was presented with his #10 PHS basketball jersey by PHS senior and basketball player Treyvion Hall. Don “Donamatrix” Brooks grinned from ear-to-ear.

Believe it or not … I have a fan! Ha! Rasheedah Farid from Petersburg excitedly introduced herself to me. She may be a Social Butterfly fan, but I believe Farid is the city of Petersburg’s biggest fan of all. Farid shared, “I’m here to support Petersburg and Donamatrix. I remember when he went to California to live with his brother. His brother returned and started a church. Don was very, very popular.”

Farid continued, “I always follow Petersburg kids who do well. I’m a Pro-Petersburg fan; there are those who view Petersburg in a negative way. You need to support those that have made positive impacts. I’m here to support them and my city. I’m also here to support health and wellness because of our statistics. We are the unhealthiest in the state, so when the city can partner with someone like “Donamatrix” who’s from here, who’s walkin’ and talkin’ health and awareness … you have to get excited about it and participate.”

A variety of health, fitness and wellness activities took place indoors and outdoors: Boot Camp, Senior Workout, Yoga, Kickball Tournament, etc. A kid zone with inflatables, games, face painting, jump rope and more activities entertained the young attendees.

Nutzy the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ mascot made a special appearance and was a good sport posing for many selfies with fans … of course I took one with the furry chap.

As I arrived in the gymnasium a young volunteer asked me if I needed to sign up for a fitness class. I said, “Sounds good, I’ll take whatever’s coming up next.” He placed a wristband on me, and I made my way into the gym where the Senior Workout involving folding chairs was taking place.

The “Chair Dance Workout” was led by Fitness Warrior Theresa Caldwell. Caldwell shared, “I teach this Sports Backers program at the Petersburg Public Library on Thursdays at noon. Donamatrix is fantastic! I love his commitment to making sure that health and wellness are at the center of this community.”

I pulled the schedule out of my pocket to see what fate awaited me … HIP-HOP!!

Let me tell you something … hip-hop is for someone who exercises on a daily basis … maybe twice-a-day! Thankful that I was actually “working”, I ever so nonchalantly snuck out. Then, just in case anyone noticed, I quickly resumed taking notes and photos. Ha!

I zipped outside to weave my way through the 60-plus vendors present to look for my friend Pam Smith who I had suggested signing up as a vendor to support her fellow PHS alumni. Smith was thrilled with the opportunity and thought the event was a perfect fit for her as a Juice Plus distributor. Not only did I find Pam … I finally got to meet her mom who my sister says is one of the best cooks in the world. I boldly asked “mom” when she was going to have me over for dinner.

After securing a future delicious feast, I met Brooks’ barber Damonte Edmond. He flew in all the way from West Hollywood. Edmond shared, “I’m originally from this area, and I came out here to support Mr. Matrix Don himself. It’s an honor to be a part of this experience. I brought my son and daughter to embrace this monumental experience. I think Don is creating a positive movement and making an impact on fitness for the Petersburg area.”

After watching the Double Dutch demonstration which was magnificent … by the way; I had no idea that someone could do it in pushup position! Anyway … I hustled back into the gymnasium to make history breaking a Guinness World Record.

Unfortunately, only 347 individuals registered for the resistance band workout which was held in the PHS gymnasium; 650 people were needed to break the current record which is held in Sydney, Australia with 649.

When asked how he felt the first Donamatrix Day went, Brooks answered, “I think it went amazing! Tons of people from the city came out; they were all excited. The workout is going great right now so all we need to see is … are they able to finish the workout. But, I love where it’s at right now. My motto is “Mind Right, Body Ready” so we’re their right now.”

I shared with Brooks that many people I chatted with during the day mentioned health and wellness and how happy they were that he came home to share his knowledge and success with them.

Brooks responded, “Oh yeah? Good, Good, Good. You know what? We’re just looking to expand on what we have … it’s all about building up a community of health, fitness and wellness. So, we’re going to take this right here today, and we’re going to expand on it day-after-day, year-after-year to get bigger and bigger to try and change the whole community.”

If you missed Donamatrix Day this year, Don “Donamatrix” Brooks has already announced there will be another one next year!

Kristi K. Higgins, also known as "The Social Butterfly", has joined the Progress-Index newsroom staff. Kristi, who writes about her experiences at various community events, will be contributing her insights and perspective, as well as sharing stories of human interest, for Progress-Index customers. She can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.