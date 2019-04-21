Camera Club meeting

PETERSBURG — The Cockade City Camera Club will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Petersburg Area Art League, 7 E. Old St.Anyone interested in photography is invited to attend the club's monthly meetings. Whitney Cole will present this month's program on Cinemograph photography.

The club offers free classes: Beginner/Novice, Intermediate and Digital SLR.

For more information about the meeting or the club, contact John A. Rooney Jr. at johnarooneyjr@gmail.com

'Bikes Up Guns Down'

HOPEWELL — Community on Change in partnership with The City of Hopewell will present "Bikes Up Guns Down" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Registration is required and parents must sign waivers for children to participate.

Youth ages 12 and older will ride from Carter G. Woodson to Arlington Park. Youth younger than 12 is asked to meet at Arlington Playground with their bikes.

This event is free. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

Event coordinators are Malik Robinson and Antron Hale. For more information about this event, call 804-931-8210 or 804-931-1331.

Author talk

DINWIDDIE — Members of the community are invited to join the Friends of the Library Dinwiddie for their annual spring meeting featuring author Libby McNamee, who will presents her book "Susanna's Midnight Ride". The event will be held at the Dinwiddie Library on Monday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

This event is free and all are welcome. Refreshments will be served.