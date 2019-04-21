The following books have been added to shelves at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W. Washington St.:

Nonfiction

"The Unwanted: America, Auschwitz and a Village Caught in Between" by Michael Dobbs

The people of Kippenheim, a small village on the edge of the Black Forest, were desperate for visas to the United States. For a Jewish town during the rise of the Nazis escape was their only hope in the face of Hitler’s Final Solution. Dobbs relates the fates of these people, from the ones who received the necessary permissions and were admitted to the United States to the ones for whom help never came and who died in Auschwitz. Here, too, are the Americans: their attitudes towards the influx of refugees, as well as their debates as to the wisdom of admitting them while Jews by the millions are sent to the death camps.

"Hashimoto’s Food Pharmacology: Nutrition Protocols and Healing Recipes to Take Charge of Your Thyroid Health" by Izabella Wentz

Hashimoto’s is a fast growing autoimmune disease, affecting the thyroid and causing the body to attack its own cells. As with many diseases, diet and nutrition can play a key role in reversing symptoms and improving well-being. Here are a collection of recipes that have been demonstrated to improve thyroid health and address the symptoms of Hashimoto’s. There is also a description of the workings of Hashimoto’s and how proper nutrition works against it.

"Stash Knitting: 25 Quick and Easy Projects to Make" by Emma Osmond

Scarves, hats, cup holders. Whether it’s leftovers or a bit of gorgeous yarn you could not resist (even though you did not have a specific use for it), here are 25 small(ish) projects for that stash of yarn that is getting bigger and bigger and taking up more and more space. Use these plans, make a pillow cover, and whittle that stash down (so you have more room for more yarn)!

"Gardentopia: Design Basics for Creating Beautiful Outdoor Spaces" by Jan Johnson

Any backyard has the potential to refresh and inspire if you know what to do. Jan Johnson is an admired designer and popular speaker whose hands-on approach to “co-creating with nature” will have you saying, “I can do that!’ This info-packed book offers individual tips for enhancing any size landscape using ‘real world’ solutions. The suggestions are grouped into five categories that include Garden Design and Artful Accents, Walls, Patios, and Steps and Plants and Planting, among others. Whether you are an experienced gardener or a landscaping novice, Gardentopia will inspire you with tips such as ‘Soften a Corner”, “Paint it Black”, and “Hide and Reveal”.

Fiction

"Tiamat’s Wrath" by James S. A. Corey

The ScyFy channel may have cancelled The Expanse, but the story is not over yet, since Amazon has picked it up for a fourth season and the book series is still going strong. In "Tiamat’s Wrath", the eighth offering, humanity’s intergalactic empire is under threat within and without. The dictatorial Duarte, the ruler of empire, is facing rebellion. His daughter, Teresa, is harboring secrets. Humanity’s downfall seems imminent. And the search is on for weapons to face down the alien threat.

"My Lovely Wife" by Samantha Downing

Tobias (not his real name) and Millicent have been married for years. They married for love, they have two lovely children, all seems perfect. Until the boredom sets in. So they take steps to alleviate the boredom. Extreme steps. Murderous steps. Their actions escalate, however, and these partners in crime are about to hit their breaking point. Millicent will tolerate only so much, and Tobias is about to discover he never really knew the woman he married. And his children may pay the price for his ignorance.

"Triple Jeopardy" (A Daniel Pitt Novel) by Anne Perry

Crime seems to follow Philip Sidney, British diplomat to the Americas: assault, theft, embezzlement. When Daniel Pitt finds himself assigned to Sidney’s defense for the latter, he is not enthusiastic and resolves to do the bare minimum required. A murder back in Washington, D.C., however, has him second guessing his belief in Sidney’s guilt. He goes to Miriam Croft, a scientist in the budding area of criminal forensics, for assistance in investigating Sidney’s crimes and finds that they are only the tip of the iceberg.

"Dead in a Week" by Andrea Kane

Officially, Aidan Deveraux is a communications expert for one of the largest financial firms in the world. In his secret life, the former Marine heads the Zermatt Group, a covert team of military and spy agency operatives that search the data stream for troubling events in an increasingly troubled world. When his artificial intelligence system detects Lauren Pennington’s kidnapping, Aidan immediately sees the bigger picture. Lauren's father, Vance Pennington, is about to launch a ground-breaking technology with his company NanoUSA ― a technology that the Chinese are desperate for. No sooner does Aidan arrive on Vance's doorstep to explain the situation than the father receives a chilling text message: hand over the technology or Lauren will be dead in a week.

Dana Cragg is Adult Services Librarian for the Petersburg Public Library System. She writes a regular column reviewing some of the latest books added to library shelves.