Sometimes you have to look through someone else’s eyes to really see what the problem is. That is the basis of the Petersburg Sheriff’s Office’s recently completed week-long training program for city students.

It is one thing to give a kid all the statistics, all the data, all the pros and cons of distracted driving. You can talk until you are blue in the face while shoveling a whole roomful of information in the hopes of getting the kids to see your point.

But the Sheriff’s Office has taken it a step further. They did more than just feed data. They showed the students exactly what it was like to get behind the wheel and try to drive when you have had too much to drink … or when you are texting.

The department set up a driver’s course at Petersburg High School. Using golf carts and pylons, deputies gave the high school students special glasses to wear that simulate trying to drink and drive both in the day and at night. The goal was to let these kids see, literally, how too much imbibing can affect your judgment and why you really have no business getting behind the wheel in such a state.

Then the deputies took it a step further. On a straightaway they deemed “Texting Boulevard,” they let kids drive the carts while texting on their phones. While the swerving might not have been as severe as it was with the glasses, the idea was to show the students exactly what can happen if they try to drive and text simultaneously.

Message received, according to the kids who talked with us after completing the courses. They said they know now why it is so important to not let yourself be distracted or impaired in any way when you have the keys in your hand.

We congratulate the Petersburg Sheriff’s Office for bringing such important education to a level that a student wide-eyed to so many adventures ahead of them will see the consequences of their decisions. They might be at an age where they feel 10 feet tall and bulletproof, and this is a wonderful way of bringing them back down to the reality of life.

Better yet, we would encourage the department to open up that training to adults as well. Education is a lifelong experience.