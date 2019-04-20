CHESTERFIELD — On Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Falling Creek Ironworks will be commemorating its 400th anniversary with a heritage day celebration. This special event recognizes the establishment of the first iron furnace 400 years ago.

A procession of event participants around the Falling Creek Ironworks apartments will take place at 10 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony and sign dedication at 11 a.m. The sign dedication is for an interpretative sign for the Moore’s Lake Brick Cottage, which was moved to the site in February.

As part of the free May 4 celebration, there will be costumed interpreters, archaeological tours of the historic site, period musical performances, Fort Lee 392nd Army Band, demonstrations from the Wolf Creek Cherokee Tribe of Virginia, militia musket demonstrations, period demonstrations of blacksmithing, tin pressing and pottery, crafters and specialty food vendors. Children can play period games and other activities.

The 400th anniversary event will take place at Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Chesterfield. Admission and parking are free. Parking for the event will be at Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road. Shuttles will transport visitors to and from Falling Creek Ironworks Park. For more information, call 751-4946 or visit www.fallingcreekironworks.org.