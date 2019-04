PETERSBURG — On Friday, April 19 at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to the 3200 block of S. Crater Road for a report of 3 persons shot. All three male victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This is an active investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or believe you heard or saw anything in the area of the incident, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip on the P3tips app or p3tips.com.