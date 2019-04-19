KEYSER - A total of 28 graduating seniors from Keyser and Frankfort high schools were honored this week during the annual Achievement Awards Banquet.

KEYSER - A total of 28 graduating seniors from Keyser and Frankfort high schools were honored this week during the annual Achievement Awards Banquet.

Co-sponsored by the Mineral County Board of Education, Verso Corporation Luke Mill and the Western Maryland Health System, the awards recognize students who have demonstrated excellence in education, leadership and their accomplishments.

“These students have made both their schools and parents proud,” board president Lara Courrier said, advising those present for the dinner to “be prepared to be amazed” as the principals of each of the county’s two high schools introduced each student and outlined their various accomplishments.

Superintendent of schools Shawn Dilly urged the students to consider adding a new goal to their lives: “Become a world changer.

“Each of you has the chance to change the world for someone else,” he said, urging them to “be kind, be supportive and help others along your journey.

“You can change the world through your acts of kindness.”

Keyser High School students honored during the banquet were:

Leann Cheri Baker, daughter of Rick and Julie Baker.

Matthew Edward Bane, son of Michael and Tami Bane.

Symphony Corrine Barbera, daughter of Nunzio and Elizabeth Barbera.

Brooke Elizabeth Boothe, daughter of Danny and Amy Boothe.

Kyle Wright Breedlove, son of Rel and Kara Breedlove.

Ashleigh Marie Burgess, daughter of Chris Burgess and Kristal Kile.

Logan William Cook, son of Phil and Tammy Cook.

D’Andra James Fazzalore, daughter of Ronnie Dolly and Cassandra Fazzalore.

Morgan Stephanie Foutz, daughter of Justin and Dawn Foutz.

Mattea Rose Gambini daughter of Dave and Debbie Gambini.

Kaden Charles Garland, son of Charles and Aleisha Garland.

Zoe Sunshine Litten, daughter of James Litten and Shelley Flaugher.

Candace Marie Lowery, daughter of Catherine Deniker.

Gabriella Dawn McClintock, daughter of Don and Stacey McClintock.

Makenna Jane Staggers, daughter of John and Kerri Staggers.

Hannah Grace Tucker, daughter of Brian and Melissa Tucker.

Frankfort students honored during the banquet were:

Ein Joseph Clark, son of Timothy and Karen Clark.

Ethan Isaiah Clark, son of Tom and Karen Clark.

Alexandra Jane Griffith, daughter of Jason Griffith and Mary Jane Baniak.

Tucker James Helminiak, son of James Helminiak and Tara Oakman.

Gracie Morgan Hill, daughter of Jason and Jamie Hill

Savana Marie Jenkins, daughter of Dale and Peggy Jenkins.

William Thomas Kegg, son of Valerie Kegg.

Taylor Madison Layton, daughter of Matt and Allison Layton.

Jayla Brooke Moreland, daughter of Corey and Lisa Moreland.

Jonathan Thomas Ritchie, son of John and Leslie Ritchie.

Jordyn Christine Rowland, daughter of Richard and Natalie Rowland.

Lillian Marie Saville, daughter of Jeremy and Kathryn Saville.

Assistant superintendent of schools Dwight Williams served as master of ceremonies for the program. Board president Lara Courrier welcomed those present and superintendent Shawn Dilly shared a tribute to the students.



