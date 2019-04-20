RIDGELEY – Meeting to lay the levy rates for the coming year, the Ridgeley mayor and council used the special meeting this week to begin revisions on their employee handbook.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

This year’s budget is based on $50,409 from property taxes along with other funding sources. With limited funds and many needed projects, the council is looking closely at all aspects of operations.

Officials went line by line through the employee policy handbook, working to update the language and bring it up to federal standards.

As the council and department heads dove into the tedious process, it was noted that especially with the police department, the police policies and procedures are more in depth than the employee manual and as such, departmental polices supersede the manual.

Members are also looking to make sure there are written documentation and an evaluation process to support decisions for hiring, dismissal and other actions.

As Easter approaches, residents are reminded that sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m. Sunday at the community building by Sharing Life Ministries, followed by breakfast at the life center.

Volunteers will be doing their part to clean up the town with Earth Day scheduled for 9 a.m. April 27.

Volunteers will meet at the town hall to participate in a variety of beautification projects including picking up trash, sweeping, and weather permitting working in the flower beds.



