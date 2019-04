PIEDMONT - The Piedmont City Council will meet Wednesday, April 24, at 6 p.m. in the city building.

Among the items on the agenda are:

Unfinished business: Election.

New business:

Water bill adjustment for Brian Longacre and Joyce Kesner

Tri-Towns fireworks fund raising

Neptune hardware and software maintenance quote

Homefest 2019

The meeting is open to the public.