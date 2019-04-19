This year's event took on a feeling of 'Midnight in Monte Carlo'

Last Saturday, the Junior Federated Women’s Club of Chester (JFWCC) hosted their fourth Annual Mary’s Charity Ball at the Altria Theater in Richmond. Two-hundred fifteen people attended the “Midnight in Monte Carlo” themed elegant affair.

The event honoring their past president, Mary Schindel, and her legacy was co-chaired by JFWCC members Carrie Black and Jessica Thomas.

Black shared, “This is the first year we’ve held it at the Altria; Sarah Douglas was wonderful to work with. In the past, we’ve held it at the Marriott Downtown, and before that, it was at the Cultural Center of India in Chester.”

Years ago, Schindel presented the JFWCC with her idea for the club to host a ball. In 2014, they held their first Black Tie & Diamond Ball which ran for ten consecutive years and raised $150,000 for local charities.

After a one-year break, Schindel wanted to give the ball another try; she proposed the idea at the club’s September 2015 meeting, but members were not responsive.

Two months later in November, Schindel became very sick and could not attend meetings; Schindel was first diagnosed with leukemia in August of 2006.

The club immediately decided to throw another ball; the inaugural Mary’s Charity Ball took place on March 21, 2016…three months after Schindel passed away. The event was an enormous success and raised $25,000 which was presented to The Doorways. The 112-bed hotel in downtown Richmond provides lodging for MCV patients that need to receive critical medical treatment.

The Chesterfield Food Bank (CFB) was selected as the beneficiary for the third year in a row; a CFB Impact video was played at the event.

The fun-filled evening was emceed by Melissa & Jack with FM 103.7 Play and Juan Conde with WRIC 8News was the auctioneer. Mrs. Virginia 2019 Brieanna King-Kulik made a special appearance.

There was no shortage of food in Altria’s grand ballroom; servers passed hors d'oeuvres: Crab Salad on miniature spoons, Chicken Waffle Sliders, Roasted Figs with Walnuts & Mascarpone, and Truffle Arancini.

Attendees helped themselves to an Antipasto display and a Smoked Barbecue display. A carving station including Steamship Round, Fresh Herb Chimichurri, Horseradish Sauce and Fresh Baked Rolls was available, also; a Shrimp and Grits Station with a Vegetarian Option was well-liked.

To top it all off, a Venetian dessert display discreetly appeared toward the end of the evening; once discovered, the variety of bite-sized morsels disappeared abruptly.

In addition to the live music performed by The Party Rockers, entertainment included: casino gaming, raffles, She Grab Bags, wine pull, silent & live auctions and more.

Black shared, “A special Mary’s Tribute video was played to bring us back to our roots and share WHY we do this every year; we want people to remember Mary and know this is her legacy that we carry out.”

After the tribute video, the 2019 SHE Award was presented to JFWCC member Tillary Buffa. Buffa and her husband Sal own Riptides Seafood in Chester and The Reserve at the Highlands in Chesterfield.

Eleven years ago after being diagnosed with leukemia, Mary Schindel opened her own boutique Just the Thing in Chester in 2007. In the fall of 2009, the store moved to the Chester Village Green and was renamed She Chester. Mary’s daughter, Bridget Schindel, manages the boutique and feels like her mom is right there by her side. The SHE award is another way the club recognizes Mary for her courageous decision in spite of her diagnosis followed the inscription she displayed behind the counter “She took the leap and built her wings on the way down” and followed her passion for fashion to share with the community.

JFWCC Member Kimberly Kitchen shared, “Tillary was nominated by a club member because of how she goes above and beyond helping our community; not just through her and her spouse’s restaurants, but she personally gives from her heart whenever she sees anyone in need...she makes things happen. She and Sal host a number of events for numerous causes: cancer, the homeless, animals, etc. People are drawn to Tillary especially because of her sincerity and she really makes people feel important while speaking with them; and, Tillary treats everyone equally.”

Buffa shared, “It was an honor receiving the award in Mary’s namesake, because she was such an incredibly unique individual with the biggest heart. I was extremely surprised, because there are so many deserving women in our community.”

“I’m a ‘behind the scenes gal’ and like to watch things unfold in a positive direction; I’m not one that wants to be in the spotlight. My husband, Sal, and I try to do as much as we can to help others, and we try to instill that message within our children hoping that they will follow our lead and do the same. We encourage our employees to do good deeds as well… by hosting charity events in our restaurants. I couldn’t do all that I do without the help of my husband and our four children; we help make decisions together to help build a stronger community,” stated Buffa.

Chesterfield Food Bank CEO & Director Kim Hill shared, “The CFB is beyond thankful that we have had the support of the JFWCC for the past three years. Contributions from their Mary’s Charity Ball have helped provide over 240,000 meals to over 24,000 children to date for our Kids Summer Program; four of our other programs, also, receive funding due to the hard work and generosity of the JFWCC’s members and the community’s support by attending the magnificent event.”

“We are proud of our partnership with the JFWCC, and we hope we will continue to fight hunger together in Chesterfield for many years to come,” added Hill.

Black commented, “The goal of the JFWCC is to give back to our community and continue to honor our past President, Mary Schindel; this is just one of the ways we do it!”

Kristi K. Higgins may be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.