KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education has called a special meeting for Wednesday, April 24, for the purpose of launching the search for a new superintendent

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Superintendent Shawn Dilly, who has held the post since 2014, announced April 3 that he will be leaving the job when his contract expires on June 30.

According to the letter he sent out to county administrators and personnel on April 3, Dilly felt “the board and I are going in two different directions” and that it was time to conclude his tenure.

Although the board members had given Dilly a favorable evaluation in February, finding him deficient in only two out of 82 expectations, at least two closed-door meetings have been held since then for the board members to discuss the superintendent.

During Wednesday’s special meeting, the board will meet with Dr. Howard O’Cull, executive director of the West Virginia School Board Association, who will guide them through the search and hiring process.

According to the agenda for the meeting, the discussion and possible actions will “include, but are not limited to, a notice of vacancy, advertising position, possible community input and related considerations.”

O’Cull assisted the board in the search that resulted in Dilly’s appointment in 2014. That process included a citizens committee that was tasked with interviewing the candidates and making a recommendation to the board.

Wednesday's meeting gets underway at 4 p.m. in the board room at the administrative office, 36 Baker Place.










