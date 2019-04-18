DINWIDDIE — A Sutherland woman is facing a traffic-violation charge following a crash on U.S. Route 460 Wednesday that sent eight people to the hospital.

State Police said the driver of a sports-utility vehicle, identified as Barbara J. Schmitt, was leaving a gas station near the intersection of Route 460 and Namozine Road shortly before 2 p.m. when it was struck by a van going eastbound.

The van's driver was not injured, but seven of its passengers, ranging in age from 7 to 73, were taken to area hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious. A 7-year-old passenger was MedFlighted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of what were called serious injuries. The others were taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg.

Schmitt, who also was injured and taken to the hospital, was cited by state police for failure to yield right-of-way.

Police said everyone in both vehicles was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Dinwiddie Fire & EMS crews worked the crash scene, assisted by the Ettrick-Matoaca Rescue Squad and Chesterfield Fire & EMS, Dinwiddie Fire/EMS chief Dennis Hale said.