Petersburg students get chance to test driving skills under impaired simulations

PETERSBURG – The Sheriff’s Office held a weeklong training program for teen drivers at Petersburg High that taught about the dangers of distracted and drunk driving.

Three classes per morning were brought to a traffic-cone obstacle course where they were handed Day and Nighttime goggles that simulate being drunk at different times of day. Deputies rode along in the golf carts as students navigated the course.

“We’ll let them come through here, put the goggles on simulating they’re drunk, and of course they hit every cone they could possibly hit,” said Sheriff's Deputy Derrick Fontenot. “They realize 'Oh man, I’m not as good of a driver as I thought I was.'”

Students started with a left turn at a cone-simulated intersection. That brought them to a straightaway, leading to another left turn which looped around. Halfway through, they switched from daytime to nighttime goggles.

“It was like doing a 3D movie theater, that’s what it looked like,” said Rodine Richards, a junior at PHS. “I had to keep looking down because that was the only way I could see.”

Richards was able to make it through the course unscathed, without hitting any cones along the way. The classmate after him had a different experience. That student sideswiped a cone on the initial straightaway, knocked another over and completely drove through a third cone.

After making it through the gauntlet of turns, drivers had to go down one last obstacle dubbed, “Texting Boulevard.”

“There are a select few kids, their depth perception is extraordinary. They seem to manage it really well, except when they come down texting boulevard, the vehicle starts swerving a whole lot more because they look down, they have to take their eyes off the road then look back up and try to refocus,” Fontenot said.

The golf carts visibly swerved heading down that boulevard, carts moving slower and slower the further they got as the drivers corrected their movements.

Translating that situation to a highway, the sheriff’s office teaches that cars travel the length of a football field in just five seconds on the highway, with a number of obstacles and lives in-between.

“There’s a process called inattentional blindness. Say I’m on my device and I happen to look up, I see the road, but it’s not registering, there’s no connection,” Fontenot said.

Thought texting boulevard is a straight away, the combination of distracted driving and impairment showed a difficult situation to navigate.

After each session, Fontenot asks the kids why they think he is out there teaching them. They often answer say they think he wants to raise awareness.

“I tell them don’t forget that somebody has been through something that they’re trying to prevent you from having to go through. Somebody has lost some loved ones, somebody is hurting,” Fontenot said. “Somebody, until the day they die has to live with the hurt and pain of what they’ve caused or been a recipient of.”

The driving class sees its last students on Friday. It focused on juniors and sophomores who were about to get their permits.

