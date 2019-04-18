Warriors win fourth-straight; Colonials drop second in a row

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Two of the region's boys tennis powers squared off on Tuesday, as Matoaca defeated Colonial Heights, 5-4, in the teams' second meeting of the season.

In singles play, Matoaca took four of the six matches including the battle of top-seeds, as the Warriors' Chewon Kim bested Colonial Heights' Yusef Qazi. Matoaca also won the fourth, fifth and six-seed matches, as Tyler Burkhardt, Peyton St. Clair, and Preston Wright defeated Brandon Dong, Ben Burchard and Austin Bennett, respectively.

The only wins in singles play for Colonial Heights came from second-seeded Daniel Scofield, who defeated Matoaca's Ian Thornbrugh, and third-seed Pritesh Singh, who beat Richard Whitfield.

Matoaca and Colonials Heights previously met on March 14, with the Colonials winning 5-4.

It is the second loss in as many days for Colonials Heights, who fell to Tabb of York County on Monday. The Colonials began the season with seven-consecutive victories, and went undefeated in the regular season a year ago. They will host Prince George Thursday night.

Matoaca has now won four-consecutive games, after winning just two of their first four. The Warriors will host Meadowbrook Thursday night.

