Rainy, windy start to holiday weekend expected, but sunny skies predicted the rest of the way

Good Friday will not be good weatherwise, but if you have outdoor plans for Easter Sunday, don't worry about changing them.

A low-pressure system that is expected to invade Central Virginia Friday will bring high probability of heavy rain and gusty winds, but it is not expected to be a tornado inducer, according to the National Weather Service. By early Saturday, skies will clear and temperatures are expected to remain mild throughout the weekend.

The slow-moving system will begin its roll Friday morning with a chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. The best chance, though, for more severe weather will be Friday starting just after evening rush hour and extending into the early overnight hours Saturday, said Mike Rusnak, an NWS meterologist in Wakefield. Because of the slow roll, the rain could total as much as 2 inches before it clears out, and winds are expected to gust to almost 25 mph. Combine that with an already saturated ground, and the possibility increases for toppled trees.

"It looks like it is going to hold together pretty well, even after it gets east [of Interstate 95]," Rusnak said. Because of that, he added, those particular areas will have a greater risk for severe weather.

Localized flooding is expected in some parts, but Rusnak said it "was a low probability" that the system could produce tornadic activity or hail.

Friday's high temperature is expected to be in the upper 70s, with a low of around 60 degrees anticipated.

NWS predicted the rain should give way to sunny skies around 8 a.m. Saturday, and the rest of the weekend, skies should stay fairly clear. The wind might hang around a little Saturday, but Easter Sunday's forecast is partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees.

The next chance of rain here will be Tuesday, but NWS is only giving it a 30% shot. Temperatures for the first part of next week should top out in the 70s and 80s, with lows in the 50s.

