By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

CARPENDALE – Concerned for public safety, Carpendale officials have closed the Knobley Tunnel trail until it can be inspected by Specs Engineering of Cumberland.

“We decided to close it for safety reasons,” said Carpendale mayor Casey Lambert of Wednesday’s announcement, which came when it was discovered that a roof timber was falling.

Lambert said that the 16- to 20-foot long timber “came down and was hanging there.”

The area of concern is about 50 feet down through the tunnel and the tunnel will remain blocked off until repairs can be completed.

“It’s one of those crazy things, it looks like it rotted off where it joins on the side,” said Lambert. “Water must have laid in there.”

The tunnel, which was part of a Rails to Trails project, features the original redwood pillars that were brought to the region from California. Spring water still pours out of the mountain from a spring that serves the region year-round.



