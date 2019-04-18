PETERSBURG — On April 14, 2019, the "Because We Care" Baby Contest raised over $5000. All proceeds were donated to the "Because We Care" Gala 2019 for persons with intellectual disabilities. The gala will we held on May 4, 2019, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond.

All the babies were winnersn but the three who took home the top prizes were:

1st Place: Aubree Jaxcyn Watkins, the daughter of TaWane L. Watkins and Julia D. Jackson of Manassas. Her grandparents are Calvin and Cathelene Johns and Dusty and Pam Jackson.2nd Place: Kamryn Williams, the daughter of Diesha Williams of Petersburg. Her grandparents are Darlene and Clinton Bates.3rd Place: Eden Lauren Reed, daughter of Yasmeen Edmonds and Ezra Reed of Petersburg. Her grandparents are Roland and Bridget Edmonds, Greg and Jenette Reed and Linwood and Vernell Dandridge.

Other contestants were Mackenzie Blanks, whose parents are Leisha Harris and Malcolm Blanks; Kai Bethune, whose parents are Keith and Monique Bethune; Aliyah Daniel, whose parents are Taniel Daniel and Nelson Brown; Floyd Davis Jr., whose parents are Floyd Sr. and Monique Davis and Kyonna Siscoe, whose parents are Kyser and Avonna Siscoe.