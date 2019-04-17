PETERSBURG — Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier has just opened a new gallery in their award-winning Duty Called Me Here exhibit titled "Post War Famous."

The gallery features panels with men and women who served during the American Civil War along with rare documents and artifacts. Visitors can locate the famous and infamous from rising stars such as U.S. President William McKinley to notorious outlaw Jesse James, who both served as soldiers during the war. They were just a few of over 3 million soldiers which included women, represented in the gallery by Medal of Honor recipient Union surgeon Mary Walker and Confederate spy "Belle" Boyd, among others.

Artifacts on display include a Southern Cross of Honor that was presented by the United Daughters of the Confederacy to Solon A. Deakins and a copy of President Lincoln’s Proclamation of Amnesty and Reconstruction.

When asked about the reason for the new gallery, Pamplin Historical Park’s Executive Director Jerry Desmond said, “Over three million men served in the war and they just didn’t disappear when the war ended.” Desmond went on to say, “We want to tell visitors about what happened to these people after the war, including those who went on to become famous.”

