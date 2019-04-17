Mary Parker has been selected for the second year in a row

PETERSBURG — Crater Community Hospice social worker Mary Parker has been selected as a finalist in the Social Worker Circle of Care Awards.

The Social Worker Circle of Care Awards, which benefit the American Heart Association, honor the unsung heroes of the medical community. Social workers work tirelessly to fulfill the lives of patients and families, provide the care and coordination needed for daily living and support all patients regardless of disease or socioeconomic standing.

For the second consecutive year, Mary Parker with Crater Community Hospice has been selected as a finalist.

"This is an aware which recognizes the best social workers in the Commonwealth," said Tracy Taliaferro, CEO of the hospice, "and we are so pleased that out of 175 nominations, our very own Mary Parker was again recognized for her professionalism, compassion and experience as a social worker. We recognize Mary every day as an important member of the Crater Community Hospice team, and we are so proud she is once again being recognized for her efforts.

"Very well-earned and deserved!" Taliaferro added.

Mary said, "It is an honor to be recognized for doing what comes naturally. I enjoy serving my patients and families."

Since 1995, Crater Community House has provided care and support to patients and their families in the community. It is the only licensed, non-profit, community-based hospice in the Tri-Cities. They also serve Dinwiddie, Prince George, Sussex, Surry, Charles City, Greensville-Emporia and Chesterfield Counties. For more information about the hospice's programs and services, upcoming events or volunteer opportunities, call 804-526-4300 or visit www.cratercommunityhospice.org.